Karabakh village to host wine festival on September 2
22:00, 26.07.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics, Society
Author: Gayane Saribekyan

STEPANAKERT. – The village of Tog in Nagorno-Karabakh will host a traditional wine festival on September 2.

The wines produced in the NKR have become popular even beyond the seas due to their taste and quality.

The Artsakh people assure that wine has become a competitor of their famous mulberry vodka. It is in this village that the Kataro wine is produced, which is prepared from the kind of grapes called “khindokhni”.

However, the festival participants will be able not only to taste the wine, but also to get acquainted with the history and details of the preparation of wine on the territory of the enterprise itself.

This is not just a festival. It has already become an integral part of the agenda of tourists who are interested in Artsakh, as they take part in the festival and open for them a village of Tog – a piece of incomparable nature of Karabakh.

The historical Tog is located amongst trees, surrounded by wooded mountains. In the 18th century it was considered one of the most important centers of Artsakh, where important events took place, as evidenced by the ruins of the three-hundred-year-old Melikov palace. Now it is called the

“Melikov Palace” reserve, where archaeologists conduct permanent excavations.

The festival is an excellent opportunity for tourists to get an idea about Artsakh culture, national traditions, songs and dances in a few hours.

 

Photos by Armenian News-NEWS.am

A visit for a number of journalists was organized jointly by the State Committee for Tourism of Armenia and the Ministry of Economy of Karabakh within the framework of the “Discover Your Country” campaign.

