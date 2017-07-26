News
Official: Armenia plans to double the flow of electricity from Georgia
17:03, 26.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia plans to double the flow of electricity from Georgia, Armenian deputy Energy Minister Hayk Harutyunyan told reporters.

Since the beginning of the year, the volume of flows has amounted to 116 million kW / h or slightly more than 3% of Armenia's consumption. From February to April, energy was given by Armenia, from May to July – by Georgia.

The energy exchange has expanded both because of framework of the new cooperation, and the fact that both countries need more electricity during the cold winter and hot summer.

 According to the Deputy Minister, in the coming years the energy systems of Armenia and Georgia will switch to parallel mode and will be able to transfer electricity in an easier way. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
