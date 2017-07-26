Official: Large olive plantations will soon appear in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. - Large olive plantations will soon appear in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh).
Agriculture Minister of NKR, Aram Mkhoyan, told the aforementioned to journalists on Wednesday, Artsakhpress reports.
In his words, there are already small olive gardens in the territory of the republic. “The olive gardens will not only provide us with high-quality plant oil but we will also have opportunities for large financial flows. The olive sphere is considered to be the most profitable sphere of orcharding. Our concept paper on agriculture includes serious programs aimed at the development of orcharding: cultivation of olives occupies large place there. I am sure that thanks to correctly organized work the olive gardens will exceed pomegranate gardens,” Mkhoyan said.