News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Official: Large olive plantations will soon appear in Karabakh
17:50, 26.07.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT. - Large olive plantations will soon appear in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh).

Agriculture Minister of NKR, Aram Mkhoyan, told the aforementioned to journalists on Wednesday, Artsakhpress reports.

In his words, there are already small olive gardens in the territory of the republic. “The olive gardens will not only provide us with high-quality plant oil but we will also have opportunities for large financial flows. The olive sphere is considered to be the most profitable sphere of orcharding. Our concept paper on agriculture includes serious programs aimed at the development of orcharding: cultivation of olives occupies large place there. I am sure that thanks to correctly organized work the olive gardens will exceed pomegranate gardens,” Mkhoyan said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh village to host wine festival on September 2
The wines produced in the NKR have become popular even beyond the seas…
Karabakh President chairs discussion on construction of Vardenis-Martakert highway
President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions for proper implementation of the discussed issues...
 Expert: Karabakh is self-sufficient state
According to him, growth in birthrate is recorded in Karabakh...
 Karabakh President signs about 20 laws, including NKR Judicial Code
Newly elected Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan signed about two dozen laws on Tuesday...
 Reelected Karabakh president to ake the oath of office on September 7
During the first 20 days, the president has to form the government...
 Karabakh NA speaker: There is nothing vulnerable in Sahakyan’s re-election
According to the Artsakh parliament speaker, they are dealing with a president, who was elected in nationwide elections during two terms...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news