Israeli minister: Agriculture is the most “natural” sphere of cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN. - The experience of Israel in agriculture, especially in water use, can prove to be useful for Armenia.

Armenian Minister of Agriculture Ignati Araqelyan said the aforementioned at the meeting with Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi in Yerevan on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Minister Araqelyan underscored the importance of activating the efforts towards cooperation in different sectors of agriculture, the Ministry press service informed Armenian News –NEWS.am.

“The Ministry has initiated a number of programs aimed at supporting the subsidy for drip irrigation, installation of anti-hail stations, purchase of agricultural equipment and establishment of intensive gardens. These programs are open to everyone, who wants to deal with agriculture in Armenia, that is Israeli agricultural companies can also submit participation applications,” Araqelyan stated.

Hanegbi, for his part, underscored the need for strengthening the cooperation and enhancing the practical steps in that direction.

The Israeli government plans to implement new programs with Armenia. In particular, the Israeli companies plan to open a dairy plant in Armenia, as well as begin long-term training of students of the Agrarian University of Armenia.