News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Israeli minister: Agriculture is the most “natural” sphere of cooperation with Armenia
17:56, 26.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - The experience of Israel in agriculture, especially in water use, can prove to be useful for Armenia.

Armenian Minister of Agriculture Ignati Araqelyan said the aforementioned at the meeting with Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi in Yerevan on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Minister Araqelyan underscored the importance of activating the efforts towards cooperation in different sectors of agriculture, the Ministry press service informed Armenian News –NEWS.am.

“The Ministry has initiated a number of programs aimed at supporting the subsidy for drip irrigation, installation of anti-hail stations, purchase of agricultural equipment and establishment of intensive gardens. These programs are open to everyone, who wants to deal with agriculture in Armenia, that is Israeli agricultural companies can also submit participation applications,” Araqelyan stated.

Hanegbi, for his part, underscored the need for strengthening the cooperation and enhancing the practical steps in that direction.

The Israeli government plans to implement new programs with Armenia. In particular, the Israeli companies plan to open a dairy plant in Armenia, as well as begin long-term training of students of the Agrarian University of Armenia. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Indian specialist: Establishment of successful startup requires both passion and knowledge
The specialist also noted that if the startuppers lack passion, they will be unlikely to breathe life into their project and advance it...
 Armenian PM and Israeli minister discuss prospects of economic cooperation
Armenia is interested in the development of cooperation with Israel...
 Armenia-Israel cooperation on IT has a future
Israeli minister highlighted the recent opening of direct flights...
 Construction of Armenia solar power station will start in 2018
The selection of the contestants for construction was announced at the beginning of the year...
 Armenian apricot export hits record
Over 26 tons of apricots have been exported…
 Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news