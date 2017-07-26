News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Hrachya Harutyunyan diagnosed with adipose tumor
18:51, 26.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan, who was convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people and was extradited to Armenia a week ago, has been diagnosed with adipose tumor.

The Public Relations Division of Penitentiary Department informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that Harutyunyan will undergo an operation, if needed.

Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia. The truck he was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news