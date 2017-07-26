Hrachya Harutyunyan diagnosed with adipose tumor

YEREVAN. - Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan, who was convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people and was extradited to Armenia a week ago, has been diagnosed with adipose tumor.
The Public Relations Division of Penitentiary Department informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that Harutyunyan will undergo an operation, if needed.
Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia. The truck he was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.