UNDP to help Armenia prepare for catastrophes

YEREVAN. - Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on Wednesday received the high-ranking UNDP delegation.
The need for preparing the society to resisting natural and man-made disasters was discussed, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The main aim of the delegation is to support the creation of a sustainable development plan in Armenia. Another goal is to help form sustainability to catastrophes at the level of separate villages and cities.
In his speech, the Minister underscored the importance of raising the sustainability of the country, adding that the sustainable society is the guarantee of economic development.