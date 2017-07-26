News
Karabakh President chairs discussion on construction of Vardenis-Martakert highway
19:15, 26.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

STEPANAKERT. - President of the Nagorno-Karaabkh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday convened a consultation in the vicinity of Yeghegnout village of the Shahoumyan region with the representatives of construction companies involved in the laying of the Vardenis-Martakert highway, as well as responsible officials of Shahoumyan and Martakert regional administrations and the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions for proper implementation of the discussed issues, stressing that this strategically important project was always in the spotlight of the country’s authorities, Central Information Department of the Artsakh Republic President’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
