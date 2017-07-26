Israeli minister: There are no obstacles to development of Armenia-Israel ties

YEREVAN. – Israeli minister of regional development Tzachi Hanegbi does not think that there is an obstacle to the development of Armenian-Israeli relations, he told reporters in Yerevan following reception on Israel’s Independence Day.
“I do not think there is an obstacle. Energetic ministers on both sides have to translate great environment to practical projects,” he said in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am question.
He said that the governments will establish work groups between various ministries, such as ministries of transportation, agriculture and communication, while the ambassadors will supervise the projects to make sure it is going to be encouraged.
“Leadership should go to the private sector. Government can help, for example give subsidies or ideas, but the counterparts from business sector have to act,” the minister said, adding that there will be more initiatives with the direct flights operated between the countries.
Tzachi Hanegbi said he was surprised to hear that there is no Israeli embassy in Armenia and emphasized that “this is something that should be changed.
“Ambassador has to live with the community and society, this is much more effective,” he added.