Armenians of Canada urge Ottawa to immediately halt arms sales to Azerbaijan
12:29, 27.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian National Committee of Canada is appalled to learn that the Canadian government has granted an export permit for the transfer of highly sophisticated military equipment from the Toronto-based INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing.

In a letter addressed to Canada's Minister of International Trade, François-Philippe Champagne, the ANCC urged the Canadian government to immediately halt the transfer of weapons to Azerbaijan and take the necessary steps to reverse this wrong decision.

“Such transfers of dangerous weaponry to a rogue states such as Azerbaijan violate the very basic norms of Canada's arms exports regulations and pose a significant danger to domestic and regional stability,” president of the ANCC, Shahen Mirakian said.

“As has been demonstrated repeatedly thus far, the Azeri regime is adamant on using such equipment not only to perpetuate regional instability by threatening the peace and security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), but also to crack down on dissent at home,” added Mirakian.

As a matter of fact, in April of last year, Azerbaijan, armed with then-newly acquired lethal weaponry, initiated the Four-Day War which was the deadliest clash between Armenian and Azeri forces since the 1994 ceasefire, and has been culpable of countless ceasefire violations up to that point and ever since.

By allowing this export of military goods to Azerbaijan, Canada is contributing to the hostilities among Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. Such decisions are contrary to Canada's commitment and full support of the OSCE Minsk Group negotiation process and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

As for its human rights record, Azerbaijan has been repeatedly condemned by prominent rights watchdogs such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International for what is deemed to be a recurring suppression of fundamental freedoms, most notably its continuing assault on independent journalism and human rights advocacy in the country.

