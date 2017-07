At least five people died after a boat capsized near the coast of the Thai province of Chumphonon Wednesday evening, Xinhua reported quoting local media.

As it was noted,16 people, including three crew members, two instructors and 11 diving learners were onboard the boat at the time of the accident.

According to some information, the causes of the accident were stormy sea and engine malfunction. At least 11 people were rescued, five bodies were found.