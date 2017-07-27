4 ex-judges sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity in Argentina

Four former federal judges have been sentenced to life in prison for the crimes against humanity during the times of dictatorship, AP reports.
The court in Mendoza province ruled that ex-judges Rolando Carrizo, Guillermo Petra Recabarren, Luis Miret and Otilio Romano were involved in kidnappings, tortures and murders. They were tried for their failure to investigate petitions of habeas corpus filed by relatives of dissidents who disappeared during the 1976-1983 dictatorship. The prosecution claimed that their inaction on the petitions preceded the disappearance of more than 20 dissidents.