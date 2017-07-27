News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Show news feed
4 ex-judges sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity in Argentina
18:14, 27.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Four former federal judges have been sentenced to life in prison for the crimes against humanity during the times of dictatorship, AP reports.

The court in Mendoza province ruled that ex-judges Rolando Carrizo, Guillermo Petra Recabarren, Luis Miret and Otilio Romano were involved in kidnappings, tortures and murders. They were tried for their failure to investigate petitions of habeas corpus filed by relatives of dissidents who disappeared during the 1976-1983 dictatorship. The prosecution claimed that their inaction on the petitions preceded the disappearance of more than 20 dissidents. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
15-year-old girl jumps off the roof in Armenia's Etchmiadzin
The emergency situations ministry was alerted about the incident...
 Floods kill 6 people in China
The provincial weather forecast said the rain would continue until Saturday...
 Boat with tourists capsizes in Thailand killing 5 people
16 people, including three crew members, two instructors and 11 diving learners were onboard…
Tragic road accident in Armenia's Syunik, 2 dead (PHOTOS)
BMW car went off the road and overturned...
 Turkish citizen appears in Armenian court on charges of trespassing state border
On May 23, Özgül Duman swam across Araks river from the Turkish side...
 12 injured in Armenia car crash
Ford Transit collided with Mecedes C180 on Wednesday morning…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news