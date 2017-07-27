News
Minister: In October Armenia will offer US to conclude double tax treaty
15:42, 27.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In October, Armenia will offer U.S. to conclude a double tax agreement, Armenian finance minister Vardam Aramyan told reporters.

The American side says they see no obstacles for their companies because of lack of such a treaty. Nevertheless, there can be no visible obstacles, but many potential investors could be deterred by a prospect of paying taxes twice. Besides, no one knows how many American companies had already refused to work with Armenia so far.

A double tax treaty provides for paying taxes only once. In other words, if a company paid taxes abroad, they cannot make them pay taxes in Armenia (and vice versa), Aramyan explained. The only case when it is possible: if a foreign tax is lower than the local one, you can demand a difference.

Armenia has double tax treaties with 47 countries, and Israel has become the last one to sign a such a document.

In June Armenia  became even better prepared for such contracts, because it joined the 15th BEPS Actions. This Action gives the opportunity to interpret double tax treaties in a common way.

“Thus, Armenia becomes a more predictable partner. In October we want again to raise the issue with the U.S. taking into account this fact,” the minister added.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
