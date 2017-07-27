Israeli opposition: We should recognize Armenian Genocide

Israeli opposition party leader said Israel has to recognize the Armenian Genocide and support Kurdish state amid the policy of Turkey’s president Erdogan.

Talking to reporters, Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid said time has come to stop ingratiating themselves to the Turks, who every time come and kick us harder, the Jerusalem Post reported.

“We need to say, 'okay, we understand, now we have to run our own policy: from now on we support the establishment of an independent Kurdish state, we need to recognize the Armenian genocide, we need to do all the things that we didn't do when we had good relations with Turkey, because we don't, and we will not have in the future,” he said.

He also urged to give up the idea of a gas pipeline to Turkey.

Erdogan has recently made some critical remarks in connection with the Temple Mount crisis.