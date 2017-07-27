News
Israeli opposition: We should recognize Armenian Genocide
14:16, 27.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Israeli opposition party leader said Israel has to recognize the Armenian Genocide and support Kurdish state amid the policy of Turkey’s president Erdogan.

Talking to reporters, Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid said time has come to stop ingratiating themselves to the Turks, who every time come and kick us harder, the Jerusalem Post reported.

“We need to say, 'okay, we understand, now we have to run our own policy: from now on we support the establishment of an independent Kurdish state, we need to recognize the Armenian genocide, we need to do all the things that we didn't do when we had good relations with Turkey, because we don't, and we will not have in the future,” he said.

He also urged to give up the idea of a gas pipeline to Turkey.

Erdogan has recently made some critical remarks in connection with the Temple Mount crisis.

Turkish parliament committee bans “genocide” word
New regulations suggest using sanctions in case of insult or accusations against the history of the Turkish people...
 Proposal banning term “genocide” to be debated at Turkey parliament committee
The 18-point package of amendments will be forwarded to a subcommittee...
 Armenian member of Turkey parliament: Genocide should be discussed in Turkish legislature, not in those of foreign count
Our pains are not discussed today in the Meclis. For that reason, they become the subject of discussion by the parliaments of other countries…
 Assembly Committee approves freeway signs for Pasadena Genocide Memorial
“I am so excited to see this piece of legislation moving through the legislature…
 Swedish MP about suing Erdogan: No lessons seems to have been learnt from the past
Swedish lawmakers are accusing Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan of genocide…
 Henry Theriault elected president of genocide scholars’ association
Suren Manukyan was elected member of IAGS’s Advisory Board…
