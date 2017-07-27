Expert: Online higher education available in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Armenia will have an access to higher education in online mode starting from September, 2017, head of Foreign Affairs Department, International Scientific-Educational Center of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, Arusyak Harutyunyan told reporters on Thursday.
According to her, it will be possible to get a remote education in Armenia for the first time.
In turn, vice-rector of State Academy of Management of Armenia, Khachatur Bezirjyan noted that diploma would be legally recognized. He also noted that distance education would cost much cheaper than the usual one.