EU announces new emergency support to Greece to help refugees
18:12, 27.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The European Commission has announced a new wave of emergency support projects to help refugees in Greece worth €209 million.

This includes the launch of the flagship ‘Emergency Support To Integration & Accommodation’ (ESTIA) programme to help refugees and their families rent urban accommodation and provide them with cash assistance.

Today's funding comes on top of the €192 million contracted through the EU's Emergency Support Instrument in 2016 and therefore more than doubles emergency support to Greece to a total of €401 million.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
