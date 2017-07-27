News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Show news feed
Dollar is stable in Armenia
16:36, 27.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.73/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.03 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.07 (up by AMD 4.18), that of one British pound was AMD 629.19 (up by AMD 5.94), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.06 (up by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 251.96, AMD 19,210.16 and AMD 14,160.2, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM visits Development Foundation of Armenia
Referring to the recorded indexes, Avakian noted that 3.3 billion AMD export treaties were signed with the support of DFA...
 Minister: In October Armenia will offer US to conclude double tax treaty
Armenia has double tax treaties with 47 countries...
 Indian specialist: Establishment of successful startup requires both passion and knowledge
The specialist also noted that if the startuppers lack passion, they will be unlikely to breathe life into their project and advance it...
 Israeli minister: Agriculture is the most “natural” sphere of cooperation with Armenia
Hanegbi, for his part, underscored the need for strengthening the cooperation and enhancing the practical steps in that direction...
 Armenian PM and Israeli minister discuss prospects of economic cooperation
Armenia is interested in the development of cooperation with Israel...
 Armenia-Israel cooperation on IT has a future
Israeli minister highlighted the recent opening of direct flights...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news