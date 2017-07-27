NGO: More women are subjected to domestic violence in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The number of women subjected to domestic violence in Armenia has increased this year, head of NGO said.
Kritsina Petrosyan, head of Women’s Rights Center, said they received around 5,000 calls in 2016, while the number would be much higher this year.
“This is a really sad situation. With the absence of appropriate legislation, NGOs continue to work overcoming many obstacles. The main problem is that after woman’s alert the police, the officer arrive at the scene of the crime only in order to get a signing of the rapist, which in no way can be considered a punishment,” Petrosyan said, adding that after the police leave, a woman and her children experience more violence.
According to her, 96 women and 130 children were granted temporary asylum this year.
“The number of people turning to us for help has grown. This is connected not only with the increase in cases of violence, but also with the fact that women have become more informed and know whom to turn to,” the representative of the Women's Rights Center said.