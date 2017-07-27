Armenia to liberalize electricity market

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government approved a strategy on liberalization of electricity market.

The action plan for 2017-22 has been approved during the Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday.

The Electric Networks of Armenia are the only company to distribute and supply electricity now, while with the new strategy the number of suppliers may increase. Companies can pay Electric Networks and sell electricity to consumers.

Thus, electricity consumers, mainly large companies, condominiums or households, will not depend on a tariff and will be able to negotiate the better price. On the other hand, they will be affected by fluctuations in the cost of electricity.