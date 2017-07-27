News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Show news feed
Armenia to liberalize electricity market
18:07, 27.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government approved a strategy on liberalization of electricity market.

The action plan for 2017-22 has been approved during the Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday.

The Electric Networks of Armenia are the only company to distribute and supply electricity now, while with the new strategy the number of suppliers may increase. Companies can pay Electric Networks and sell electricity to consumers.

Thus, electricity consumers, mainly large companies, condominiums or households, will not depend on a tariff and will be able to negotiate the better price. On the other hand, they will be affected by fluctuations in the cost of electricity.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Official: Armenia plans to double the flow of electricity from Georgia
The volume of flows has amounted to 116 million kW/h...
 Global oil prices are up
September Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.84% and reached $50.62 per barrel…
 Global oil prices are up
September Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.37% and reached $48.85 per barrel...
 Official: After joining EAEU, gas tariff changed in favor of Armenian consumers
Earlier, Heritage Party issued a statement, which calls for termination of the Armenian-Russian agreement on natural gas supply...
 Global oil prices are up
September Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.54% and reached $48.08 per barrel…
 World oil prices are down
September Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has decreased by 0.08% and reached $49.66 per barrel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news