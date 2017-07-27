GlobalAM: Any project which good team works on will sooner or later be a success

YEREVAN. - A good team doing quality work is a key to success of any startup.

Gevorg Poghosyan, head of GlobalAM NGO, which helps Armenian startups develop and enter international market, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In his words, to achieve success any startup should have not only a good idea but also a professional team working on the implementation of that idea. Moreover, since technologies are currently developing very fast, this team should constantly continue learning and raising its quality, otherwise it will “fall behind” the world very soon.

“The company should seek to be the best. Others may be as good as they but in no way better than them. It is exactly with such attitude that one should constantly learn, receive new knowledge and work tirelessly. The success will then be guaranteed,” Poghosyan noted.

According to him, basically any project which a good team works on will sooner or later be a success, since such a team initially generates correct ideas, works on good products and is able to choose its target market correctly.

One of the most successful projects, which GlobalAM dealt with, is the multi-functional Volterman wallet. The NGO specialists found the idea of creating such a wallet very promising. For the project to receive proper attention in Armenia and abroad, the partners of the organization were engaged in it: Backbone Branding this worked on the design of the product, while Crowdfunding Formula organized the crowdfunding. Apart from this, a group of good engineers worked on the wallet under the leadership of Azat Tovmasyan. Thanks to all this the wallet raised much more money than needed for launching its production on Indiegogo platform, Poghosyan noted.