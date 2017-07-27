News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Show news feed
GlobalAM: Any project which good team works on will sooner or later be a success
19:30, 27.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

YEREVAN. - A good team doing quality work is a key to success of any startup.

Gevorg Poghosyan, head of GlobalAM NGO, which helps Armenian startups develop and enter international market, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In his words, to achieve success any startup should have not only a good idea but also a professional team working on the implementation of that idea. Moreover, since technologies are currently developing very fast, this team should constantly continue learning and raising its quality, otherwise it will “fall behind” the world very soon.

“The company should seek to be the best. Others may be as good as they but in no way better than them. It is exactly with such attitude that one should constantly learn, receive new knowledge and work tirelessly. The success will then be guaranteed,” Poghosyan noted.  

According to him, basically any project which a good team works on will sooner or later be a success, since such a team initially generates correct ideas, works on good products and is able to choose its target market correctly.  

One of the most successful projects, which GlobalAM dealt with, is the multi-functional Volterman wallet. The NGO specialists found the idea of creating such a wallet very promising. For the project to receive proper attention in Armenia and abroad, the partners of the organization were engaged in it: Backbone Branding this worked on the design of the product, while Crowdfunding Formula organized the crowdfunding. Apart from this, a group of good engineers worked on the wallet under the leadership of Azat Tovmasyan. Thanks to all this the wallet raised much more money than needed for launching its production on Indiegogo platform, Poghosyan noted. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-Israel cooperation on IT has a future
Israeli minister highlighted the recent opening of direct flights...
 Armenian state agencies send 13 requests for removal information from Google over a year
All requests are related to copyright and YouTube videos...
 Armenia starts releasing smart pads (PHOTOS)
EcoPad will combine the quality of a notepad and tablet...
 Armenian SoloLearn app wins “FbStart Apps of the Year” competition
The event got 900 submissions from 87 countries...
 Armenia 111th in ITU Global Cybersecurity Index
From among 193 countries…
 Minister: Free Wi-Fi will soon appear in all museums of Armenia
He recalled that with the support of the Chinese Government, the Armenian developers created a museum audio guide...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news