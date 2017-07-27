News
Thursday
July 27
News
Armenia PM visits Development Foundation of Armenia
20:09, 27.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Thursday visited the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), where he got familiarized with the process of implementation of programs.

DFA Executive Director Armen Avak Avakian briefed PM Karapetyan on a new program implemented after the structural reforms of the foundation, noting that in the first quarter it was possible to implement the plan for the entire year, the Government press service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Referring to the recorded indexes, Avakian noted that 3.3 billion AMD export treaties were signed with the support of DFA. In fall it is planned to organize four other international exhibitions with the co-funding of the foundations. 

Talks on signing 20-25 treaties for the exports of 800-850 million AMD goods are underway. The international business conferences in Abu Dhabi, Rome and Yerevan ended with 15 specific export and import treaties. 10 million euro and 2 million USD will be invested in the sphere of high technologies and medical equipment respectively. Besides, investments will be made in the energy and agricultural sectors. Armenia has started export of ecologically clean food products from Armenia to Arabic countries, registrations for the export of medicines being underway.

Heads of DFA International Cooperation, Grant Programs, Marketing, Psit-Inve4stment Service and Programs Divisions presented PM Karapetyan the programs planned in sartorial directions. The Premier attached importance to the initiation of ambitious programs by the DFA. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
