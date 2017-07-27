Czech national wounded in Hurghada attack dies

A Czech national, who suffered serious injuries in Hurghada attack, died in Nasser hospital of Cairo on Thursday, the hospital doctors informed RIA Novosti.
“The Czech national died from wounds. Her condition was stabilized: preparatory measures were taken for sending her to her homeland together with a brigade of paramedics and under the control of the Czech Embassy in Egypt. However, her condition suddenly deteriorated yesterday. All the vital organs stopped working early in the morning,” they noted.
According to the doctors, the condition of three other injured women is stable: “Apart from everything, psychologists work with these injured in order to exclude negative consequences.”
“I’m very sorry we can’t do more for the Czech woman hospitalized in Cairo after the attack in Hurghada. We’ll ask the Egyptian side to close the investigation of the attack asap and clarify the motive of the assailant and if he was a member of a terrorist group,” Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Lubomír Zaorálek wrote on the Twitter page of the MFA.
On July 14, two German tourists were killed and four other foreigners were wounded by an attacker with a knife at an Egyptian Red Sea holiday resort. Egypt’s internal ministry said the attacker was arrested. Two citizens of Armenia, one of Russia, and one of the Czech Republic sustained injuries.