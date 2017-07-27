Expert: Armenia’s educational system is not effective

YEREVAN. - Armenia lacks an educational system aimed at the encouragement of growth and advancement.
Education expert Serob Khachatryan said the aforementioned during a public discussion on educational issues on Thursday. Khachatryan compared the general system of education with a social lift.
“Unfortunately, the educational lift doesn’t work in Armenia. In particular, it doesn’t work especially for the socially vulnerable strata of population. Currently, we indeed have a socially polarized country,” the expert said, adding that this situation is beginning to influence the educational system.
In the expert’s words, there are a certain strata of people in Armenia, who can afford receiving higher education, including abroad, while the main part of the country’s citizens have to make use of the education provided by the state.
Pursuant to the program of the Armenian Government, the expenses on the educational and scientific sphere for 2018-2020 should reduce up to 1.85 percent of GDP.