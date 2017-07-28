US Senate passes law on anti-Russian sanctions

US Senate has passed the bill toughening the country’s unilateral sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Senators voted 98-2 on the bill on Thursday, Reuters reported.
The bill, which includes a provision that allows Congress to stop any effort by Trump to ease existing sanctions on Russia, will now be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.
If Trump chooses to veto it, the bill is expected to garner enough support in both chambers to override his veto and pass it into law. The sanctions measure has already passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 419-3.
Initially, the new package of sanctions against Iran and North Korea was developed separately, but eventually they were put into one document with anti-Russia restrictions.
The US bill contains restrictive measures against Russia taken by the previous Barack Obama administration on the basis of executive orders - the sanctions introduced in 2014.