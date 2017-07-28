News
Armenian investigators suspect wife and son of killing governor's adviser (PHOTOS)
12:05, 28.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Two suspects in the murder of Manuk Simonyan, the adviser to Armenia’s Armavir region governor, have been detained, investigative committee reported on Friday. 

The investigators suspect Simonyan's  wife and son, they are detained. According to preliminary data, the cause of the murder was irreconcilable relations in the family.

As shamshyan.com reported, the murder was committed at home, after which Simonyan's wife, along with her son Norayr, tied the body up  with wire, wrapped in plastic bags and took out  to a deserted place at night. The police also found an instrument of the crime: an axe.

Armenian police officers, as well as  representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found a body of a man in Dalarik village on July 25. The body was found tied with a wire, lying face down. There was a huge stone on his head.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
