Turkish hackers crack Twitter account of Sevan Nisanyan

Turkish hackers cracked the Twiiter account of famous Turkish writer of Armenian descent.
A group of hackers calling themselves “Ayyıldız Tim” posted a video, a photo and an inscription, Sevan Nisanyan wrote on Facebbok.
A day earlier, the writer said he obtained a residence permit in Greece.
Sevan Nisanyan was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for carrying out illegal construction. Nisanyan escaped prison and fled Turkey on July 14, 2017.
He has constantly raised the Armenian Genocide issue in Turkey, and stood out by his fearless demeanor in this country.