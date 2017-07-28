News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 28
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Show news feed
Turkish hackers crack Twitter account of Sevan Nisanyan
12:33, 28.07.2017
Region:Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish hackers cracked the Twiiter account of famous Turkish writer of Armenian descent.

A group of hackers calling themselves “Ayyıldız Tim” posted a video, a photo and an inscription, Sevan Nisanyan wrote on Facebbok.

A day earlier, the writer said he obtained a residence permit in Greece.

Sevan Nisanyan was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for carrying out illegal construction. Nisanyan escaped prison and fled Turkey on July 14, 2017. 

He has constantly raised the Armenian Genocide issue in Turkey, and stood out by his fearless demeanor in this country.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news