Armenian ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on destructive policy of Azerbaijan

Armenian Ambassador to Latvia Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the head of Latvian delegation to OSCE Edvins Snori and deputy head of Latvian delegation to PACE Andris Berzins.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy. The sides discussed the moves targeted at advancing parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries and cooperation in bilateral and trilateral formats.

As to the Karabakh conflict, the ambassador spoke about unacceptable behavior and destructive statements of Azerbaijan, which contradict the calls of mediators regarding violations of the ceasefire regime. Mkrtchyan also noted that Baku is trying to impose its provocative behavior in both formats of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of key international and regional challenges.