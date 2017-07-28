News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 28
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Show news feed
Armenian ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on destructive policy of Azerbaijan
14:03, 28.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Ambassador to Latvia Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the head of Latvian delegation to OSCE Edvins Snori and deputy head of Latvian delegation to PACE Andris Berzins.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy. The sides discussed the moves targeted at advancing parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries and cooperation in bilateral and trilateral formats.

As to the Karabakh conflict, the ambassador spoke about unacceptable behavior and destructive statements of Azerbaijan, which contradict the calls of mediators regarding violations of the ceasefire regime. Mkrtchyan also noted that Baku is trying to impose its provocative behavior in both formats of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of key international and regional challenges.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Ambassador says they are willing to support Armenia’s efforts in fight against corruption
Referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Speaker attached importance to the continuous efforts of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group...
 OSCE conducts monitoring in Omar pass, Azerbaijan fails to lead them to its frontline
From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office...
 MFA: Irreversibility of strengthening Artsakh statehood causes Baku's nervous reaction
''We believe that elections are one of the forms of expressing the will of the people..."
 Karabakh's Sahakyan, Kasprzyk discuss contact line situation (PHOTO)
At the meeting a number of issues related to the situation at the contact line between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces...
 Karabakh Defense Minster, OSCE representative discuss de-escalation of border situation
At the meeting, the current state of the work carried out towards the resolution of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict, the tense situation on the border...
 Karabakh FM and OSCE representative discuss ceasefire violations
In this context, Karen Mirzoyan underscored the importance of taking active steps towards ensuring stability on the Line of Contact...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news