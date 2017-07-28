Ara Gochunyan: It is not a wall of Armenian cemetery that collapsed in Istanbul

YEREVAN. – It was not a wall of Armenian cemetery in Istanbul that has collapsed as a result of heavy rains. The cemetery belongs to the Catholic community, Ara Gochunyan, editor-in-chief of the Istanbul-based Zhamanak newspaper, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
“Armenians live in this district, and some Turkish media outlets have reported that the wall of the Armenian cemetery had collapsed. It is not the cemetery of the Armenian Apostolic Church at all, and not the cemetery of the Armenian Catholics. There is an Armenian church and a school near the place of destruction, but they were not damaged,” Gochunyan emphasized.
He also confirmed the reports that several people were trapped under debris. Ara Gochunyan added that as soon as the rains end, the Catholic community, along with the authorities would restore this wall.
According to earlier reports, four people were trapped under debris, three of them were rescued and transported to hospital.