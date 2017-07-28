Armenia, US and UK hold joint tactical exercises (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Joint tactical exercises with the participation of the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia with their British and American counterparts took place on Friday in the area of the Lusakert training center in the village of Argel, Kotayk region.
The exercise was conducted in cooperation with the Kansas Army National Guard and British Army's 6th Batallion.
The event was attended by the Emergency Situatiosn Minister David Tonoyan, the Adjutant General of the Kansas Army National Guard Lee Tafanelli, US and UK ambassadors Richard Mills and Judith Farnworth.
The participants conducted chemical, radiological monitoring, fire fighting and rescue works and first aid to the injured as a result the collision of a chlorine-carrying truck and two passenger trains. They were awarded certificates and gifts personally by the Minister of Emergency Situations.
Speaking during the event Minister Tonoyan said “high standards of emergency response are needed for population of our countries.”
The exercises are an exchange of experience between people who are engaged in the same business, and everyone can improve their skills and abilities. This is an initiative, the beneficiaries of which are the peoples of Armenia, U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills said.