Armenia president to visit India's Chennai in November

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will attend the opening of a monument in Chennai, India.
The Armenian government will, through its consulate in Chennai, set up a monument to mark 25 years of diplomatic ties with India, and President Sargsyan will lay the foundation stone for the monument during his visit to Chennai in November, consul general (hon) Shivkumar Eashwaran told The Times of India.
Armenians also have very old connections with the city. Eashwaran said they came to Madras more than 300 years ago and settled there.
“Many of the early Armenians in Madras were traders dealing in fine silk, gems and spices.”
“The Armenians of Madras were famous for their printing press and charitable work,” Eashwaran said. “They even set up an Armenian newspaper, ‘Azdarar’, which they printed and distributed in the city.”