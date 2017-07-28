US Ambassador: It is important for Armenia to independently make decisions on defense

YEREVAN.- Armenia can have strong defense ties with both the U.S. and Russia, but it is important that Armenia could independently make its own decisions on defense issues, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters on Friday.

According to him, cooperation between Armenia and the US in this sphere has deepened over the past few years. This also shows that Armenia wants to work with all its neighbors and contribute to international security. As a member state of the CSTO, Armenia develops military relations with the U.S. and participates in NATO operations, the ambassador said, adding that this is not a game which ended in a draw.