Turkish lawmakers banned to say “Armenian Genocide”

YEREVAN. – Turkish parliament has approved a package of internal regulations, one of them banning lawmakers from saying Armenian Genocide in the parliament, editor of the Armenian department of Agos newspaper Pakrat Estukyan said.

The real goal of this law is to limit the speech of lawmakers that are not pleasant for the authorities, he told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The ruling party and leadership are worried about speeches of certain lawmakers, for example Garo Paylan,” he said, adding this is the reason that ruling party together with nationalist party pushed the draft bill.

Estukyan believes new regulations are especially targeted against the lawmakers from Democratic People’s Party.

The amendments were supported by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), while the opposition voted against. The amendments suggest imposing fines on lawmakers who will insult “the history of the Turkish nation”. The phrases “Armenian Genocide”, “Kurdistan” will be banned.

The editor also recalled that the oath of Turkish MP, famous Kurdish human rights defender Leyla Zana has been denied and she can be deprived of a parliamentary seat. The reason is that while taking the oath Zana said she would be faithful to the Turkish nations (using plural), not Turkish nation.