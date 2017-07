More than 20 people sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of gas explosion in a restaurant in Velipoye, northwestern Albania, RIA Novosti reported quoting INA.

The blast occurred on the first floor of the restaurant, located near the Adriatic Sea.

At least five people were seriously injured, while 20-30 others sustained lighter injuries.

Tourists, employees and residents of the neighboring houses have been evacuated, fire continues to burn at the scene.