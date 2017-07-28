News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 28
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia
17:24, 28.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.65/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.08 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 560.79 (down by AMD 3.02), that of one British pound was AMD 626.17 (down by AMD 5.94), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.05 (down by AMD 0.01).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 258.38, AMD 19,407.01 and AMD 14,327.12, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM visits Development Foundation of Armenia
Referring to the recorded indexes, Avakian noted that 3.3 billion AMD export treaties were signed with the support of DFA...
 Dollar is stable in Armenia
NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday...
 Minister: In October Armenia will offer US to conclude double tax treaty
Armenia has double tax treaties with 47 countries...
 Indian specialist: Establishment of successful startup requires both passion and knowledge
The specialist also noted that if the startuppers lack passion, they will be unlikely to breathe life into their project and advance it...
 Israeli minister: Agriculture is the most “natural” sphere of cooperation with Armenia
Hanegbi, for his part, underscored the need for strengthening the cooperation and enhancing the practical steps in that direction...
 Armenian PM and Israeli minister discuss prospects of economic cooperation
Armenia is interested in the development of cooperation with Israel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news