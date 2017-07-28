News
Expert: Minors fell victim to trafficking in Armenia
19:00, 28.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Apart from men and women, minors also fell victim to trafficking in Armenia.

Chief specialist of the Division of Women’s Affairs at the Department of Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Eleonora Virabyan, told the aforementioned to journalists Friday.

In her words, when looking for a job, the victims mainly trusted their neighbors and relatives, who offered attractive work both in their homeland and abroad.

“Based on these incidents, 10 criminal cases were launched in 2016 and only 7 in 2017, of which four were cases of labor trafficking and 3 those of sexual trafficking,” Virabyan said. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
