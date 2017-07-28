Expert: Minors fell victim to trafficking in Armenia

YEREVAN. - Apart from men and women, minors also fell victim to trafficking in Armenia.
Chief specialist of the Division of Women’s Affairs at the Department of Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Eleonora Virabyan, told the aforementioned to journalists Friday.
In her words, when looking for a job, the victims mainly trusted their neighbors and relatives, who offered attractive work both in their homeland and abroad.
“Based on these incidents, 10 criminal cases were launched in 2016 and only 7 in 2017, of which four were cases of labor trafficking and 3 those of sexual trafficking,” Virabyan said.