France’s La Lettre Diplomatique publishes articles dedicated to Armenian-French relations

The July issue of the French periodical La Lettre Diplomatique has published a series of articles dedicated to the establishment of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France.
The series include articles of Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian, Armenian Ambassador to France Vigen Chitechian, Permanent Representative of Armenia to UNESCO, Ambassador Charles Aznavour, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the International Organization of La Francophonie, Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe Paruyr Hovhannisyan, French Ambassador to Armenia Jean-François Charpentier, Executive Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) Armen Avak Avakian, etc.
La Lettre Diplomatique is sent to the state institutions of France, representations accredited in France, as well as to the service halls of honorable guests in all French airports.