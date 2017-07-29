EU expects North Korea to refrain from any further provocative action

The European Union expects North Korea to refrain from any further provocative action that could increase regional and global tensions, says a statement issued by spokesperson for EU foreign diplomacy chief.

“Today's further launch of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is in outright violation of the DPRK's international obligations, as set out in several UN Security Council Resolutions,” the statement reads.

The European Union is united in its assessment that these actions of the DPRK represent a serious threat to international peace and security.

It is also noted that High Representative Federica Mogherini will address the issue during her meetings in the coming days.