Japan, US and South Korea to work on new UN SC resolution against North Korea
11:44, 29.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Japan, U.S. and South Korea will work closely on a new U.N. Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea following its second test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Japanese Foreign Minister said.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida held telephone talks with Tillerson after Pyongyang's latest launch of a missile, AP reported quoting Kyodo News.

Kishida told reporters he and Tillerson agreed that they “absolutely cannot tolerate” North Korean provocations and agreed to make appeals to China and Russia.

