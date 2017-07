YEREVAN. – An Armenian serviceman was wounded in fire from Azerbaijani side in the direction of Tavush province on Friday.

Arthur Mayranyan, 41-year-old resident of Pravakar village, was transported the hospital of Berd, head of village administration Roland Margaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The serviceman was later transported to Yerevan as he needed a surgery.

Deputy head of village administartion Sargsis Margaryan said he is in satisfactory condition.