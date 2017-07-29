Armenia PM: We must provide our children with the best education

YEREVAN. – If we want to have a good country, we must provide our children with the best education, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at the July 28 meeting in the resort town of Jermuk, Vayots Dzor province of Armenia.
Representatives of the education and health sectors reported on the optimization work. As a result, the Ministry of Education saved 56 million dram, while the Ministry of Health– 24 million.
“We have a quite good potential for effective spending. The main thing for us is not to save money, but to provide our children with a modern, best quality education. Simply, given our capabilities, we need to spend on it as efficiently as possible,” Karapetyan said.
According to representatives of the Ministry of Education, schools in Vayots Dzor region successfully conduct video lessons, cooperate with Yerevan-based Ayb school, the Physics and Mathematics School and the School after Mkhitar Heratsi.