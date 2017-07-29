News
600 new jobs already created in Armenia’s smallest province this year
15:40, 29.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Around 42 thousand tourist visited Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province last year and 20.4 thousand in the first half of this year, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan said during a meeting in the resort town of Jermuk.

According to the program of development of the regional cities of Armenia, it is planned to invest $ 10 million into the development of Jermuk. Forty million drams will be allocated for the prokect development.

The process of enlargement of municipalities continues in the region. Three municipalities were created out of 18 last year, and it is planned to enlarge another 24 municipalities by the end of this year.

In the first half of 2017, two investment programs launched in the region were estimated at 1 billion 230 million drams and $ 117 million, while 600 new jobs were created.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
