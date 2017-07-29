Armenian businessman: Training of Armenian IT companies can be in demand in Iran

YEREVAN. – Training of Armenian IT companies can be in demand in Iran, head of a company that is a major distributor of computer equipment in Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armen Baldryan, General Director at Unicomp CJSC, said in addition to Armenia, there are other countries through which Iran can receive and i actually receiving computers and their parts.



“They also have local production, with local brands. There are companies from Arab countries, and China. But, in general, there is demand on the Iranian market. And there you can not only resell computers and accessories, but also offer advice and training for the administration of networks, communication systems and other areas. These are services with a much higher added value,”he said.