UkrPoshta releases postmark on occasion of 200th anniversary of Ivan Aivazovsky

UkrPoshta marks the appearance of the anniversary of Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky with the appearance of an artistic stamp.
A new postmark (140,000 copies) and souvenir sheet (36,000 copies) have been put into circulation on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the painter’s anniversary, Analitikaua.net reports.
The design of the stamp, sheet and postmark belong to Vasily Vasilenko, the website of UkrPoshta reports. “The release of the postmark dedicated to the talented marine painter, is a necessary step by a state for his contribution to the development of the Armenian-Ukrainian friendship,” Ukrainian historian Yevgeny Safaris told AnalitikaUA.net.
“On the 200th anniversary of the distinguished painter of Armenian descent Ivan Aivazovsky, it is important to remember that all his life and work were inseparably connected with the wonderful and picturesque country of Ukraine, to which he dedicated part of his paintings,” the historian noted.
In July, the National Bank of Ukraine released into circulation commemorative coin “Ivan Aivazovsky.” The coin was released in the series of “Distinguished persons of Ukraine” and put into circulation in 3,500 copies.