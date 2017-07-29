News
Italian expert: Armenia has good forensic equipment specialists
18:00, 29.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. - It is possible to successfully cooperate with Armenia in developing forensic equipment.

Deputy Director of Italian IDS company, Alberico Parente, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The company has recently signed an agreement with Armenia-based Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD) (small-consignment manufacturer of tablets and smartphones) on opening of Yerevan Center of Forensic Research.

“Our company works in 4-5 directions: aviation, sensors, including for national security and defense, as well as a number of other equipment. I think it is possible to cooperate well with Armenia. The industry is good here; the specialists are wonderful. TSD does what somehow supplements our work. So, I think we will be able to cooperate well together,” Parente noted.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
