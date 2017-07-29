News
European Investment Bank ready to discuss new cooperation projects in Armenia
15:46, 29.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian finance minister Vardan Aramyan received Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Vazil Hudak.

They discussed cooperation and EIB assistance in the area of transport, energy, water supply and waste management. The minister presented new trends in Armenia’s economy as well as the government’s efforts for the development of economy.

Mr. Hudak noted that the bank is ready to discuss new cooperation projects with Armenia, including in the format of partnership between the government and private sector.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
