Expert: Solar plants can be effective in Armenia's Ararat plain

YEREVAN. - Solar power plants can be effective in Ararat plain of Armenia.

Founder and director of Shtigen LLC, a company dealing with the import and assembly of solar panels, Hayk Shekyan, who takes part in the construction of a power plant for International Masis Tabak LLC, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Saturday.

As compared to a mountainous area, the intensiveness of solar radiation is lower in Ararat plain, but it is still possible to get a good return from solar panels there. The Electric Networks of Armenia is, for its part, ready to receive the entire solar power generated there,'' he added.

At the end of last year, a 10 mW quota of solar power stations was declared in Armenia. The companies which apply for construction licenses will receive a 42,6 mW preferential tariff without VAT, but each of them will be able to construct a plant of at least 1 mW.