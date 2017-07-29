Armenian Center of Constitutional Law: Absence of professionalism raises concerns

YEREVAN. - When the issue concerns corruption, not separate and episodic but coordinated crimes constituting a whole chain become of prior significance.
President of the Council of the Center of Constitutional Law, Gevorg Danielyan, who was the Justice Minister of Armenia in 2007-2010, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Asked how effective the newly-established Commission for Prevention of Corruption in Armenia can be, considering that similar commissions and councils were set up in the past as well, Danielyan noted: ''In principle, I cannot be against the process of improving the mechanisms of fight against corruption, but I think that the essence of the issue is in another dimension. Apart from all the factors known to us—among which the political will is especially important—the significant lack of professionalism raises concerns,'' Danielyan stated.
In his words, of concern is also the fact that not only subjective factors but also legislative decisions contributed to the radical change of the staff composition. In particular, the flow of staff from the prosecutorial system was mostly conditioned by the aspiration to retain the expected high pension, since in case of working for another 1-2 years, they would have been deprived of that opportunity.
''In fact, being a professional does not mean to limit oneself only by the knowledge of legislation and theory: this supposes practical opportunities of revealing the entire mechanism of latent crimes, which are formed during many years in the environment of healthy generation change. Wish is a good guide buy if you have no skills everything remains as it is,'' Danielyan stressed.
He also referred to the issue of anonymous sources: ''Now there is much talk about the availability of data of anonymous sources, but we ignore the fact that a professional knowing his work actually has no issue of lack of data,'' he said.