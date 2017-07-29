Official: Law-abiding business won’t suffer from Armenian PM’s instruction

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has instructed to check the small and medium-sized business more stringently, this not concerning the disciplined business.

Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Vakhtang Mirumyan told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The disciplines business doesn’t need to be afraid of new checks, he added.

In January 2017, PM Karapetyan noted that in September 2016 he instructed the Tax Service to check only potentially risky business. But certain enterprises thought that if they weren’t considered to be risky before, they have now received an uncontrolled freedom of action. “We should be careful and conduct research among risky economic operators. But the control will not be enhanced with respect to really law-abiding taxpayers,” Mirumyan noted.

He also added that those, who manifest undisciplined conduct and conceal the turnover without issuing receipts in retail business and invoices in wholesale trade will be in the center of attention of the Tax Service.