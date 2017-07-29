News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 29
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Accident in Armenia: Filling station and ZiL turn to ashes, one injured
17:41, 29.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An accident occurred in Armenia on Saturday, as a result of which one person was injured.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that at 3:23 pm on Saturday they received information on that a Zil tank truck was burning near a kiosk used as a filling station in the third street of Masis town of Armenia’s Ararat province.  

Two fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

The kiosk and ZiL have completely turned into ashes, Shamshyan.com reports. A Nissan Teana parked nearby has also been damaged as a result of the fire.

One person injured in the incident has been taken to Erebuni Medical Center. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hamburg supermarket attacker was Islamist
A 26-year-old man born in UAE failed to get asylum in Germany...
 Several people injured in Antalya hotel fire
Ten citizens of Turkey and four of Russia have been transported to hospital...
 Armenian national tried to cross border of Belarus illegally
The man will have to pay a fine...
 Over 20 people injured in Albania restaurant blast
Tourists, employees and residents of the neighboring houses have been evacuated...
 Wall of Armenian cemetery in Istanbul collapses
Four people were trapped under debris...
 Murder of Armenian official: Wife hits husband’s head with axe (PHOTOS)
Armenian police gave new details of murder of Manuk Simonyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news