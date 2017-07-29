Accident in Armenia: Filling station and ZiL turn to ashes, one injured

An accident occurred in Armenia on Saturday, as a result of which one person was injured.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that at 3:23 pm on Saturday they received information on that a Zil tank truck was burning near a kiosk used as a filling station in the third street of Masis town of Armenia’s Ararat province.

Two fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

The kiosk and ZiL have completely turned into ashes, Shamshyan.com reports. A Nissan Teana parked nearby has also been damaged as a result of the fire.

One person injured in the incident has been taken to Erebuni Medical Center.