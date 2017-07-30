Turkologist: Garo Paylan may even be arrested in Turkish parliament

YEREVAN. – New legislative changes in the Turkish parliament are a step towards more totalitarian state.
Deputy Dean of the Oriental Studies Department of the Yerevan State University (YSU), Turkologist Ruben Melkonyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am, commenting on the new changes in the regulations of the Turkish parliament, which forbid speaking about the Armenian Genocide from the rostrum of the parliament.
According to him, these amendments will complicate the work of Istanbul-Armenian MP of Turkish parliament Garo Paylan, and if he tries to break the law, various punishments, including arrest, can be applied to him.
Ruben Melkonyan said that it turns into a mockery when a deputy has no right to talk about his beliefs. This concerns not only the issue of the Armenian Genocide, it is actually forbidden to use a concept of genocide which limits not only the activities of Paylan, but also other opposition deputies.