International Army Games 2017 kick off in Moscow (PHOTOS)

The 3rd International Army Games 2017, in which 4000 servicemen from 28 countries are participating, got underway in Moscow on Saturday.
The International Army Games 2017 is held in the 21 military training centers of five countries: Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and China, the press service of the Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The grand opening was attended by Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan. In these military competitions the Armenian army team is represented by a 75-member group. The Armenian servicemen will struggle in Tank Biathlon sport. At the same time, minesweepers, spies and snipers will check their skills.
Israel, Syria, Uzbekistan and Morocco are taking part in the games for the first time. The games will last till August 12.
August 5 will be declared the Day of Armenia in Alabino military training center. On that day, Armenian music, dance and culture will be presented.